కమాండర్ ఇంటికే కన్నమేసి 30 లక్షల బంగారం చోరీ ... చోరీ చేసింది ఎవరో తెలిసి కమాండర్ షాక్

English summary

Robbery held in Santosh Kumar's house, who was the commander of the 10th NDRF Battalion at Nagarjuna University. The thief stolen gold jewelery worth Rs 30 lakh . However, the Mangalagiri police solved the case within two hours. The commander, Santosh Kumar, was shocked when he realised the theft at his house done by CRPF Constable Srinivasa Rao, who was very loyal to his family.