Ys Jagan : రామాయపట్నం పోర్టు పనులు ప్రారంభించిన జగన్- ప్రయోజనాలు, లక్షాలివే..

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sri Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be Participating in Ramayapatnam Port Bhoomi Pooja and Addressing the Public at Ramayapatnam Port, SPS Nellore District on 20-07-2022 Wednesday at 10:30 AM



Live Streaming :https://t.co/4gsE7gUuy5