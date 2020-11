మోదీ హైదరాబాద్ టూర్ : స్థానిక ఎంపీకే సమాచారం ఇవ్వరా.. రేవంత్ రెడ్డి ఫైర్...

English summary

Telangana congress MP Revanth Reddy said he didn't receive any information or invitation about PM Modi's Hyderabad tour.It's an insult for a local mp,Revanth added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit India's top vaccine hubs today to personally review the development of coronavirus vaccine and the manufacturing process. The visit, PM Modi's office said, was meant to help him get a "first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens".