హరీశ్ రావుపై రేవంత్ రెడ్డి సంచలన ఆరోపణలు .. మంత్రి పదవి అందుకే రావట్లేదట ?

English summary

Congress leader Revanth Reddy, who made sensational remarks that former minister Harish Rao spoke to BJP chief Amit Shah. The audio recording has been made by KCR and said that it has been given to it by Paine Harish PA. The minister said that he was not talking about Amit Shah as he was talking to Harish. Revant Reddy on chit chat with media. In the recently held assembly elections, Harish Rao made sensational allegations of money distribute. Harish has been involved in 26 TRS candidates without knowing KCR. Some even tried to give money to Congress candidates. The MLAs of Harish who paid money They are all in the KCR target.