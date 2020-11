English summary

Telangana Medical Health Department Director Dr. Srinivasa Rao suggested that even though person get negative to covid-19, they should be in quarantine for 14 days according to ICMR rules. Telangana authorities have pointed this out in the case of megastar Chiranjeevi being infected with covid-19. chiranjeevi along with his wife met director k.vishwanath on diwali.