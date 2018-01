దటీజ్ నిర్మలా సీతారామన్!: రక్షణ లేకుండా.. వీధిలో నడుచుకుంటూ... రెస్టారెంట్లో భోజనం చేసి...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a surprise to many, Indian Defence Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Nirmala Sitharaman was seen walking on the streets of Bengaluru with a few people, and with minimal security on December 30. She was in Bengaluru on December 30, where she spoke to various stakeholders in her office regarding an MPLADS programme in her constituency. Nirmala was meeting about 10 people to also understand their perceptions on various issues, and to develop an understanding of how various government schemes have been perceived by the common man. Suresh N, the CEO of a tech start-up and one of the attendees told TNM that it was not planned at all. “Even her having lunch with us was not planned. Around lunchtime, she just asked us what we were planning to do. We told her that we had booked some place close by and it’s just walking distance. We decided to walk there, and she said that she would come with us as well as she was hungry. Suddenly, she just decided to walk. Honestly, we were scared, because she is a high value target. We were not so happy about that, but she just started walking with us,” he said.While many praised her for her simplicity, some Twitter users asked her not to expose herself to danger.