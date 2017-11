National

Narsimha

English summary

Leading telecom operator, Airtel is upping the tariff game by launching new tariff plans every day. The operator has now started offering an excellent plan of Rs. 198, which offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Currently, this plan is valid for only select customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.