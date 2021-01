ప్రధాని మోడీ రాసిన అద్భుతమైన కవిత .. ఇది చదివితే నైరాశ్యం నుండి వెలుగువైపు పయనించటం ఖాయం

English summary

Welcoming the new year of 2021, the Indian government on Friday shared "a mesmerizing and motivating poem written by our beloved PM" on Twitter.The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wrote a very inspiring poem on the occasion of the New Year. Heard with a thud. In a poem written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a very nice expression that the sun is just rising and that the sun shines to remove the darkness in our lives and win. The poem, says to move forward with an optimistic outlook.