పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    5 State Exit Polls 2022: కాసేపట్లో ముగియనున్న పోలింగ్.. ఆ తర్వాత సందడి చేయనున్న ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్

    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివర దశ పోలింగ్‌ కాసేపట్లో ముగుస్తుంది. సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల్లోగా క్యూలైన్లలో నిలబడిన వారికి ఓటు వేసే అవకాశం కల్పిస్తోంది ఈసీ. మొత్తానికి ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివరి దశ పోలింగ్‌తో ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ఇక కాసేపట్లో ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్, పంజాబ్, గోవా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్, మణిపూర్ ఎన్నికలకు సంబంధించి ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ సందడి చేయనున్నాయి.

    ఇక ఐదు రాష్ట్రాలకు సంబంధించి ఏ సర్వే ఎలాంటి ఫలితాలను విడుదల చేస్తుందో అనేదానిపై సర్వత్రా ఆసక్తి నెలకొంది. దాదాపుగా ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ అంచనాలే ఫలితాల రోజున నిజం అవుతూ వస్తున్నాయి కాబట్టి అన్ని రాజకీయ పార్టీలతో పాటు రాజకీయ విశ్లేషకులు సైతం తమ విశ్లేషణలు చేసేందుకు ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాల కోసం ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలకు సంబంధించిన ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాలు మినిట్ టూ మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.

    5:41 PM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివరి దశ పోలింగ్: సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల సమయానికి 54.18 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    5:25 PM, 7 Mar
    కాసేపట్లో ముగియనున్న ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు ఆ తర్వాత సందడి చేయనున్న ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్
    5:12 PM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ ఎన్నికలు చివరి దశ చివరి గంట పోలింగ్. సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల్లోగ క్యూలైన్లలో నిలబడిన ఓటర్లకు ఓటువేసే అవకాశం
    3:55 PM, 7 Mar
    మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల సమయానికి 46.40 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    3:17 PM, 7 Mar
    చందౌలీలో అత్యధికంగా 38.45 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    2:47 PM, 7 Mar
    సాయంత్రం 6గంటల తర్వాత ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాలు విడుదల
    2:46 PM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్
    2:11 PM, 7 Mar
    ప్రజలు బీజేపీకి పట్టం కడతారు.దక్షిణ వారణాసిలో పోటీ లేదన్న కేంద్రమంత్రి నీలకాంత్ తివారీ
    2:09 PM, 7 Mar
    మధ్యాహ్నం ఒంటిగంట సమయానికి 35.51శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    12:28 PM, 7 Mar
    ఘాజీపూర్, మావ్,అజాంఘడ్,అంబేడ్కర్ నగర్ మరియు బలియాలో బీజేపీ-బీఎస్పీలు ఒక్క సీటు కూడా గెలవదు.వారణాసిలో మొత్తం 8 స్థానాల్లో 5 స్థానాలను గెలుచుకుంటాం.చందౌలీలో 3 సీట్లు,జూన్‌పూర్‌ జిల్లాలో 7 సీట్లు,పూర్వాంచల్ ప్రాంతంలో 45 నుంచి 47 సీట్లలో విజయం సాధిస్తాం: ఓపీ రాజ్‌బహార్, సుహెల్‌దేవ్ భారతీయ సమాజ్ పార్టీ నేత
    12:25 PM, 7 Mar
    ఉదయం 11 గంటల సమయానికి ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో 21.55శాతం మేర పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    11:22 AM, 7 Mar
    మీర్జాపూర్‌లో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న అప్నాదల్ నేత అనుప్రియ పటేల్. ఐదు నియోజకవర్గాలను ఎన్డీయే గెలుచుకుంటుందని విశ్వాసం వ్యక్తం చేసిన అనుప్రియ
    10:29 AM, 7 Mar
    ఓటు వేసిన కాంగ్రెస్ నేత అజయ్ రాయ్. ప్రజలు ఓటు వేసేందుకు సరైన ఏర్పాట్లు చేయలేదు. ఎండలోనే క్యూలైన్లలో నిలబడ్డారు. కాంగ్రెస్‌కు మంచి మెజార్టీ వస్తుందన్న అజయ్ రాయ్
    9:51 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లో ఉదయం 9 గంటల వరకు 8.58 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    9:43 AM, 7 Mar
    యూపీలో కొనసాగుతోన్న ఏడో విడత పోలింగ్
    9:07 AM, 7 Mar
    మవు జిల్లాలో కొనసాగుతున్న పోలింగ్. ముస్లిం ఓటర్లు పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ఉన్న జిల్లా కావడం వల్ల ఇక్కడి ఫలితాలపై ఆసక్తి ఏర్పడింది.
    8:53 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    వారణాశి కంటోన్మెంట్, సౌత్, నార్త్ నియోజకవర్గాల్లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్నపోలింగ్. పెద్ద ఎత్తున పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలకు చేరుకుంటోన్నఓటర్లు
    8:48 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    చివరి విడత పోలింగ్‌పై అన్ని పార్టీలు ఆశలు పెంచుకున్నాయి. 54 స్థానాల్లో మెజారిటీ సాధించడానికి విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం చేశాయి.
    8:40 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలకు చేరుకుంటోన్న వయోధిక వృద్ధులు, వికలాంగులకు సహకరిస్తోన్న పోలీసులు.
    8:32 AM, 7 Mar
    వారణాశి సౌత్ నియోజకవర్గంలో ఎన్నికల ప్రచార సమయంలో అన్ని పార్టీల నాయకులు రోడ్ షోలను నిర్వహించాయి.
    8:13 AM, 7 Mar
    ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్
    8:03 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    వారణాశి సౌత్‌లో కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్. తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి ఓటర్లు పెద్ద ఎత్తున పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలకు చేరుకున్నారు.
    7:55 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    మవు జిల్లాలో కొనసాగుతున్న పోలింగ్. పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల ముందు బారులు తీరి నిల్చున్న ఓటర్లు.
    7:44 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో అతిపెద్ద యజ్ఞంగా భావించే పోలింగ్ ప్రక్రియ ఇవ్వాళ పూర్ణాహూతి దశకు చేరుకుందని వ్యాఖ్యానించిన ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ. చివరిదశ పోలింగ్‌లో ఓటర్లు పెద్ద ఎత్తున పాల్గొనాలని పిలుపునిచ్చారు. పోలింగ్ శాతంలో సరికొత్త రికార్డును నెలకొల్పాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు.
    7:39 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    వారణాశి నార్త్ నియోజకవర్గంలో తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి, మంత్రి రవీంద్ర జైస్వాల్. 350 సీట్లను తాము గెలుస్తామని, మళ్లీ అధికారంలోకి వస్తామని ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేసిన జైస్వాల్
    7:15 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    చివరి విడత పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి ఆజంగఢ్‌ జిల్లా నరౌలీలోని ఉచ్ఛ్ ప్రాథమిక విద్యాలయాలో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం ముందు బారులు తీరిన ఓటర్లు.
    7:06 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    ఆరంభమైన చివరి విడత పోలింగ్. తొమ్మిది జిల్లాల్లో 54 అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గాల ఓటర్లు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు. పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల ముందు బారులు తీరి నిల్చున్నారు.
    6:56 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    ఈ చివరి విడత పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా రెండు కోట్ల మందికి పైగా ఓటర్లకు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోనున్నారు. 613 మంది అభ్యర్థులు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకోనున్నారు.
    6:54 AM, 7 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    అయిదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలకు సంబంధించిన ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఈ సాయంత్రం వెలువడనున్నాయి. చివరి విడత పోలింగ్ ముగిసిన వెంటనే బహిర్గతం కానున్నాయి.
    6:50 AM, 7 Mar
    ఆజంగఢ్, మవు, జౌన్‌పూర్, ఘాజీపూర్, చందౌలి, వారణాశి, భదోహి, మిర్జాపూర్, సోన్‌భద్ర జిల్లాల్లోని 54 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు పోలింగ్ నిర్వహించనుంది కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల కమిషన్. దీనితో ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్‌లో ఏడు దశల్లో 403 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు నిర్వహించిన పోలింగ్ ప్రక్రియ పరిసమాప్తి అవుతుంది.
    English summary
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.
