5 State Exit Polls 2022: కాసేపట్లో ముగియనున్న పోలింగ్.. ఆ తర్వాత సందడి చేయనున్న ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్
ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివర దశ పోలింగ్ కాసేపట్లో ముగుస్తుంది. సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల్లోగా క్యూలైన్లలో నిలబడిన వారికి ఓటు వేసే అవకాశం కల్పిస్తోంది ఈసీ. మొత్తానికి ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివరి దశ పోలింగ్తో ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ఇక కాసేపట్లో ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్, పంజాబ్, గోవా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్, మణిపూర్ ఎన్నికలకు సంబంధించి ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ సందడి చేయనున్నాయి.
ఇక ఐదు రాష్ట్రాలకు సంబంధించి ఏ సర్వే ఎలాంటి ఫలితాలను విడుదల చేస్తుందో అనేదానిపై సర్వత్రా ఆసక్తి నెలకొంది. దాదాపుగా ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ అంచనాలే ఫలితాల రోజున నిజం అవుతూ వస్తున్నాయి కాబట్టి అన్ని రాజకీయ పార్టీలతో పాటు రాజకీయ విశ్లేషకులు సైతం తమ విశ్లేషణలు చేసేందుకు ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాల కోసం ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలకు సంబంధించిన ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాలు మినిట్ టూ మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
54.18% voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in the seventh and final phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/8m4bXl3auD— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
46.40% voters turnout recorded till 3 pm in the seventh and final phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/lQ7RtMIYjD— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
BJP & BSP will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar& Ballia. We're winning on 5 of 8 seats in Varanasi, 3 of 4 seats in Chandauli, 7 of 9 seats in Jaunpur. We'll win 45-47 seats in Purvanchal region: OP Rajbhar, President,Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party pic.twitter.com/2uNymXCB4v— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
21.55% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the seventh and final phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/mP779g9sJg— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
"I have cast my vote in Mirzapur. I am assured that all 5 seats in the constituency will be won our NDA candidates," Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel said after casting her vote pic.twitter.com/JOG4FlQkUi— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
Varanasi | Congress' Ajay Rai casts his vote, said, "Not many people can be seen, unlike before, when long queues were seen outside polling booth.They haven't made proper arrangements, people are forced to stand in sun. People don't seem to be excited, we'll get majority#UPPolls pic.twitter.com/ZNJu881Gwf— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
8.58% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in last phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
Voting underway at National Inter College in South Varanasi area in the seventh phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/i8j1mgQKI0— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
Polling underway in Mau in the last phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
उत्तर प्रदेश में आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ की पूर्णाहुति का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे विधानसभा चुनाव के सातवें और आखिरी चरण के मतदान में पूरे जोश-खरोश से भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2022
#UttarPradeshElections2022 | UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal contesting from Varanasi North Assembly constituency says we will win all seats in Varanasi.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
Voting for the 7th & final phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 begins; 613 candidates across 54 assembly seats in 9 districts are in fray.— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022
