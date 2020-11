అయోధ్యలో రికార్డులు బద్దలు -5.84లక్షల ప్రమిదలతో దీపోత్సవం -దేశమంతా దీపావళి సంబురాలు

English summary

'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya has made it to the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu today. The Uttar Pradesh government today went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town the mythical event in 'Treta Yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based.