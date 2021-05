ఛీ, తాటకి మమతకు మళ్లీ గెలుపా? -బెంగాల్ చారిత్రక తప్పిదం -బీజేపీ బాబుల్ సుప్రియో వికృతం

English summary

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday expressed his disappointing with the saffron party’s drubbing in the West Bengal Assembly elections and said the people have made a “historic mistake” by electing this “corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and a cruel lady” back to power. The singer-turned-politician in a Facebook post said that he would not congratulate West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on her party’s win in the assembly elections and lamented that the people did not give the BJP a chance.