ఆమెకు పాతికేళ్లు.. అతడికి పదిహేనేళ్లు, పైగా వదిన .. అయినా పెళ్లిచేశారు, చివరికి..

English summary

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide two hours after he was forced to marry his widowed sister-in-law, 10 years older than him, in south Bihar’s Gaya district. The wedding was solemnised on Monday at Vinoba Nagar village under Paraiya police station, about 15km west of Gaya, defying a campaign by the Nitish Kumar government to end the practices of child marriage and dowry in the state. Police said Mahadev Das, a Class 9 student of the government high school in Paraiya, married 25-year-old Ruby Devi, the widow of his elder brother Santosh Das, under mounting pressure from his relatives and villagers. She is the mother of two children.