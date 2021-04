ఓవైసీ, సిద్ధిఖీలతో బీజేపీ భారీ కుట్ర -బయటి గుండాలను తరిమేద్దాం -బెంగాల్ ప్రచారంలో దీదీ నిప్పులు

English summary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Partyof playing divisive politics in the state, adding that BJP has incentivised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) to play a part in the same. While addressing a public meeting at Raidighi stadium, Mamata said, "Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are saying Hare Krishna hare hare, Trinamool ghare ghare. BJP says hare Krishna hare hare, Hindu, Muslim bhaag kare, Scheduled Castes (SC) ko bhaag kare. They are destroying Bengal."