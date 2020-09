చైనా టెంపర్: కొత్తగా అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ సరిహద్దులో మోహరింపు - ‘చుశూల్’ స్ట్రాటజీతో భారత్

English summary

Having suffered a setback near Rezang La-Rechen La heights in Ladakh, the Chinese Army is now building up troops deployment at at least four locations across the border in Arunachal Pradesh. Troop build-up has been noticed in the Chinese territory opposite Arunachal Pradesh's Asaphila, Tuting axis, Chang Tze and Fishtail-2 sectors, nearly 20 km from the Indian territory, top government sources told.