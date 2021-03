54 మంది విద్యార్థులకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ .. హర్యానాలోని కర్నాల్‌ లో స్కూల్ మూసివేత , సర్కార్ అలెర్ట్

English summary

Fifty-four students of a school in Haryana's Karnal have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The state in December had allowed students from Classes 9 to 12 to go to schools. They reopened for those from Classes 3 to 5 from February 24. Three students of the school in Karnal were found positive on Monday. After contact-tracing and testing more students, 54 more were found positive, officials said.