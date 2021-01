English summary

With 18,139 new coronavirus infections and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,04,13,417, while the death toll touched 1,50,570, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. India continued its streak of low daily new cases. Till now, 1,00,37,398 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,25,449 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.