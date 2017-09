పాకిస్తాన్ అబద్ధాలకోరు, మాఫియా డాన్ దావూద్ అక్కడే, మరోసారి వెల్లడైన నిజం

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, has revealed that 1993 Mumbai blasts accused is in Pakistan. Kaskar, who is in 8-day police custody in an extortion case, told his interrogators that the D-Company head has made investments in western and eastern African nations. The brother of Dawood also told the police officials that the underworld don has four times changed his whereabouts in Pakistan ever since the Narendra Modi government came into power. He also claimed that 1993 blasts accused's security has also been tightened in Pakistan.