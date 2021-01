షాకింగ్: చికెన్ బిర్యానీతో బర్డ్ ఫ్లూ -రైతుల ద్వారా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి -రంగంలోకి కేంద్రం: బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే

English summary

The raging farmers' agitation around the national capital could lead to a nationwide bird flu problem since the protesters are eating chicken biriyani to spread the epidemic, a BJP legislator from Rajasthan has said. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar is also seen saying that those who are conspiring to create such a crisis in the country could be "terrorists, robbers, and thieves".