కన్నబిడ్డకు మత్తు మందిచ్చి ఏడాదిగా అత్యాచారం చేస్తున్న తండ్రి .. ముగ్గురు కూతుళ్ళకు వేధింపులు

English summary

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly held captive and raped by her father in Madhya Pradesh.A man from Shivpur in Madhya Pradesh has a wife and three daughters. Husband did not like his wife so, she went to her parents house. Three girls stay near the father. Their eldest daughter is 16 years old. The man who closed his eyes with lust, started playing the devil game on the child. For a year, the elder daughter was drugged and raped on a regular basis. He also taken the rape videos and blackmailed his another two daughters. he sexually harassed the three daughters .