English summary

ting in the Bihar Assembly elections in Bihar will conclude on November 7 with the third and final phase of polling. As many as 1,207 candidates are in the fray for this final phase that features 78 seats across 15 districts.Unlike the previous two phases, in which the electoral contest was largely between the ruling NDA and rival Mahagathbandhan, Chirag Paswan’s LJP is making for a triangular fight in some constituencies. This concluding phase is thus likely to witness many multi-cornered contests.