Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farmers will take the agitation to the poll-bound West Bengal if the Centre does not concur with their demands against the new farm laws. Addressing a maha panchayat at Kharak Punia here, Tikait said, "Crops prices are not increased, but fuel prices have gone up. If Centre ruins the situation, we will take our tractors to West Bengal as well. Farmers have not been getting minimum support price (MSP) there also."