లవ్ పేరుతో దగ్గరై సెక్స్ వీడియోలు - ఏడుగురు అమ్మాయిలకు నరకం - వ్యాపారి అకృత్యాలపై సిట్ ఏర్పాటు

A 40-year-old businessman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on a charge of raping and blackmailing a 16-year-old girl. Police said the accused had been blackmailing six more women. The girl had come forward to file a police complaint on Friday last (September 11). Satna superintendent of police Riyaz Iqbal said the 16-year-old told the Kolgawan police in the district that a man, who had introduced himself as Sameer to her, had been raping her for the past two years. He had threatened her if she reported the crime and blackmailed her.