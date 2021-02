భారీగా ఖర్చులు చేశాం.. డిమాండ్ పెంచడమే ధ్యేయమన్న నిర్మల -బడ్జెట్ స్పీచ్ 110నిమిషాలే

English summary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the just tabled Union Budget 2021: "This Budget comes at a time when all of us decided to give impetus to the economy and that impetus, we thought, would be qualitatively spent and give necessary demand push if we choose to spend big on infrastructure. Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget 2021-22 that lasted around one hour and 50 minutes. This was a shorter speech compared to the last two years where Sitharaman spoke for over two hours.