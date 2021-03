English summary

The crime figures of Gujarat shared in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday revealed that average two murders, four incidents of rape and six kidnappings occurred everyday in the state in the last two years. As many as 1,944 murders, 1,853 incidents of attempt to murder, 3,095 rapes, 4,829 incidents of abduction and over 14,000 cases of suicide were reported in different parts of the state in the last two years ending December 31, 2020, the data shared by the state home department said.