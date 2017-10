యజమాని భార్య స్నానం చేస్తుండగా.. ఆ పనివాడు బాత్రూంలో ఏం చేశాడో తెలుసా?

National

A 20-year-old domestic help has been arrested for allegedly filming his employer's wife in the bathroom of their residence in a Chinchpokli tower on Monday. The 30-year-old woman, a businessman's wife, was alerted by the glint of the lens of a cellphone camera which had been strategically positioned between soap bars kept in a cabinet beneath the wash basin, the police said. The cellphone belonging to the domestic help, Kailash Yadav , who has been working at the businessman's house for a year and a half, has been confiscated by the police.