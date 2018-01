ఆధార్ గోప్యతపై ఎడ్వర్డ్ స్నోడెన్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse. https://t.co/7HSQSZ4T3f

English summary

A day after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) denied that there was any breach of the Aadhaar database, American whistleblower Edward Snowden said on Friday that the Aadhaar database conceived and introduced by the Indian government can also be misused and abused.