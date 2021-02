కేంద్రం కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ ధరను ఫిక్స్ చేసిందా... ఆ ప్రచారంలో నిజమెంత...?

Several claims are being made in a forwarded #WhatsApp message regarding the next phase of the #COVID19 vaccination drive. #PIBFactCheck : These claims are #Misleading . For more information related to the vaccination drive, read here: https://t.co/7XBo6zJ3Pj pic.twitter.com/6rbr6Z7tTb

English summary

The government on Saturday said several misleading claims are being circulated on WhatsApp over the second phase of vaccination scheduled to start from March 1 — including one on the price of the vaccines.