English summary

Twenty-eight-year-old Alima Idris is one such survivor of the Dongri building collapse. She did survive physically but emotionally she is broken. Alima was trapped in the debris, under heavy concrete and iron slabs, and was rescued after nearly 18 hours. With her were also trapped her two sons -- Shahjad (7) and Harbaz (4). For hours she kept their morale up, saying their father will soon be there to rescue them all. This helped for a while, but by the time rescue workers spotted them, it was too late.