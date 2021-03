షాకింగ్ : మధ్యాహ్నం భోజనం కింద విద్యార్థులకు పశువుల దానా... ఆ ప్రభుత్వ స్కూల్లో దారుణం..

English summary

Mid-day meals in India have had their fair share of controversies. Now, an incident has come to light from a municipal school in Pune where cattle feed was sent as part of the mid-day meal for students.The appalling matter has come to light from school number 58 in Maharashtra's Pune. This particular school is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). One of India's richest civic bodies, the PMC collected Rs 3,285 crore in revenue till January 15 of this year.