ఫలించిన మోడీ దౌత్యం, అంతర్జాతీయంగా ఒంటరైన పాక్, ఇప్పటికైనా బుద్ధి వస్తుందా?

Ramesh Babu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi succeeded in his Mission to establish Pakistan is accused before International Society mainly in front of United States that Pakistan still supporting Terrorism. The diplomacy policies Modi followed giving fruitful results now. Trump's recent tweet on Pakistan is the best example for this. Pakistan former President Parvez Musharraf also told in a tv channel interview that Modi's diplomacy put pakistan in an embarrasing situation.