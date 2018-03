National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services till a Constitution Bench rules on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act. March 31 was the previous deadline for Aadhaar linkage, but the five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had on March 7 said it may not be possible to decide by then the clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.