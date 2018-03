షాకింగ్: వేలాది ఆధార్ కార్డులు.. పాడుబడ్డ బావిలో, ఎవరివి.. అసలేం జరిగింది?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A group of youngsters while cleaning a well here, found thousands of Aadhaar cards. The cards were packed in nylon gunny bags, and weighed down with rocks. It came into light when they were voluntarily desilting the well in Sai Mandir premises in Shinde Nagar area to make its water usable for drinking purpose. The Aadhaar cards recovered from the well belonged to residents of Lohara village located on the city’s outskirts. The Aadhaar cards were partially damaged, while details on many cards were readable.District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has ordered a probe to find out if the cards were in the possession of revenue department staffers or the Indian postal services.