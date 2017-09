National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

A daily revision in petrol and diesel rates by oil marketing companies has made the consumers feel the heat more. However, if you pay for fuel using the government's BHIM or Bharat Interface for Money app, you can get 49 paise per litre off on petrol and 41 paise per litre discount on diesel, stated a tweet from Digital India's official account.