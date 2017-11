ఎన్టీపీసీలో పేలుడు: 18కి చేరిన మృతుల సంఖ్య, రంగంలోకి ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ సిబ్బంది

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

18 people were killed and around 100 were scalded as a boiler exploded this afternoon in the newest power generating unit at a state-run NTPC plant in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The number of dead and injured may rise as many are believed to be trapped inside the unit. Many of the injured have suffered severe burns. The boiler pipe burst in the 500 MW power generating unit that started operating in March at the plant in Unchahar, which is nearly 30 years old. A massive fire broke out and a huge ball of dust rose after the explosion, making rescue difficult.