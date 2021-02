నీరవ్ మోడీని భారత్ కు అప్పగించాలని సంచలన తీర్పునిచ్చిన యూకే కోర్టు

English summary

UK court orders extradition of Nirav Modi to India. UK Extradition judge rules that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has a case to answer for in India . Judge rules Nirav Modi conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses. judge dismisses Nirav Modi's "mental health concerns," says they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances,. Nirav Modi will not be denied justice if he is extradited to India, AND that Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi.