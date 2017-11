National

Narsimha

English summary

Online retail website Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy S7 phone at a reduced price of Rs 29,990 during its Samsung Mobiles Fest promotional sales event (November 6-8). The Samsung Galaxy S7 will receive a whopping Rs 16,010 price cut, during its promotional Samsung Mobiles Fest sales event, bringing the cost of the phone down from Rs 46,000 to Rs 29,990 according to Flipkart.