కేరళ బీజేపీ సీఎం అభ్యర్థిగా శ్రీధరన్: యూటర్న్ తీసుకున్న కేంద్రమంత్రి మురళీధరన్

Our party has announced that E Sreedharan will be the chief minister candidate (for Kerala assembly elections): MoS MEA and BJP leader V Muraleedharan pic.twitter.com/HC01OThQYm

English summary

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday had to backtrack from his comments after he mistakenly claimed that the BJP has announced 'Metroman' E Sreedharan as its chief ministerial candidate for the Kerala elections.