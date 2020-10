దసరా మండపాల్లో దుర్గమ్మ విగ్రహాలు కాదు..వలస కార్మిక మహిళ మూర్తులు: స్త్రీశక్తికి అద్దం పట్టేలా

Migrant Mother as Goddess Durga at a Durga Puja Pandal this year The idol of a migrant worker mother, a shirtless toddler (Kartick) in her arms, that will be worshipped as Goddess Durga at Barisha Club in Behala, West Bengal Heart-touching! https://t.co/RsCm4L2D91 pic.twitter.com/eHej5ymX8R

English summary

Migrant workers facing immense hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of Durga Puja in a Kolkata neighbourhood have decided to pay tribute not to Goddess Durga but to the women migrant workers who have been struggling to survive the pandemic.