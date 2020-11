2020 కంటే దరిద్రంగా 2021 -నోబెల్ విజేత WFP చీఫ్ హెచ్చరిక -దివాళా దిశగా 50 దేశాలు..

English summary

'Next year is going to be worse than 2020', warned the head of the World Food Program (WFP), which was awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2020. In an interview with The Associated Press, David Beasley, the head of the WFP asserted that the Nobel Peace Prize has given the UN agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders about 2021. He claimed that without billions of dollars "we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.