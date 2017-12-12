International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Iran’s state TV says that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has jolted the country’s southern province of Kerman. The report says the temblor rocked the village of Hajdak, about 700 kilometers, or 400 miles, south of Tehran on Tuesday. It says the quake’s depth was 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s magnitude was 5.9. In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.