రోహింగ్యా ముస్లింలకు శుభవార్త! దేశంలోకి తిరిగి రావచ్చన్న ఆంగ్ సాన్ సూకీ

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke her near-silence on communal violence scorching through Rakhine state, in a televised speech on a Rohingya refugee crisis that has shocked the world and prompted the United Nations to accuse the country's army of ethnic cleansing. Around 40,000 Rohingyas have settled in India. About 16,000 are registered with the United Nation's refugee agency.The United Nations' top human rights body has criticised the government plan to deport Rohingyas, saying India "cannot carry out collective expulsions, or return people to a place where they risk torture or other serious violations." Aung San Suu Kyi told that government will take all measures mentioned to ensure that there is peace in Rakhine and Myanmar as a whole. And it will also investigate why so many young Muslims are crossing the border and going to Bangladesh. We will ask them why they are doing this?