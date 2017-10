అమెరికాలో అల్లకల్లోలం, ఎమర్జెన్సీ ప్రకటించిన ట్రంప్, హరికేన్ తీరం దాటినా...

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Fast-moving storm Nate brought flooding and power cuts to the US Gulf Coast on Sunday after it came ashore outside Biloxi, Mississippi, the first hurricane to make landfall in that state since Katrina devastated the region 12 years ago. The storm hit Mississippi as a Category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 85 mph (140 kph) but weakened later to a tropical storm as it moved inland, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.More than 100,000 residents in Mississippi and Alabama were without power after the arrival of Nate, but no deaths or injuries were reported.