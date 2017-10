ఉత్తరకొరియాతో ఇక తాడోపేడో, యుద్ధం దిశగా అమెరికా అడుగులు.. 24 గంటలు హైఅలర్ట్!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

THE US are preparing to place their nuclear bombers on 24-hour alert for the first time since the Cold War in response to threats of annihilation from Kim Jong-un, it has been revealed. US Air Force chief of staff General David Goldfein confirmed the plan amid concern North Korea’s nuclear warpath could ignite World War 3. It comes after Donald Trump met with his top military chiefs, claiming their talks were “the calm before the storm”. Speaking with Defense One, General Goldfein said: “This is yet one more step in ensuring that we’re prepared.“I look at it more as not planning for any specific event, but more for the reality of the global situation we find ourselves in and how we ensure we’re prepared going forward.”