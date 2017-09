ఉత్తరకొరియా: చైనా, రష్యా ఒత్తిడి చేస్తే సరే.. లేదంటే అమెరికా దిగుతుంది, మేం తోడుంటాం: జపాన్

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Japan has responded by reaffirming the ironclad Japan-United States alliance, and Japan has coordinated in lock step with the United States and South Korea. I firmly support the United States position that all options are on the table, says Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While talking to American Media Abe told that as a response to the latest nuclear test, I value the swift and unanimous adoption of Security Council Resolution 2375 on Sept. 11, But we must make North Korea end its provocations, abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile development, and return the abductees in North Korea to their homes.Solidarity and concerted effort among the international community, together with the effective role of the United Nations, are more vital than ever.