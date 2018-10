రష్యా అమెరికాల మధ్య నలిగిన భారత్: ఒప్పందంపై వాషింగ్టన్ పోస్టు విశ్లేషణ

International

As India signed an agreement with Russia to procure S400 Triumf air defence system from the latter on Friday, October 5, during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi, the eyes were stuck on the United States. Will Washington penalise India for going ahead with the key pact that could see a change of game in South Asia?The Washington Post came up with an analysis ‘The U.S. wants to punish Russia for election interference. India is caught in the crossfire’ on Friday whereby it said that Washington enacted sanctions to retaliate against Russia’s alleged interference in its 2016 presidential elections and that its goal was to hit its enemy and not penalise its friends.