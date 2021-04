ఆపద్బాంధవా.. ఆరెంజ్ ఆర్మీ రక్షకా: నీ కోసమే వెయిటింగ్ ఇక్కడ

For the first time in IPL history, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their first 3 matches of the season.

Hyderabad’s Indian batting has again thrown away a golden chance. The moment Rohit sniffed a chance he was never going to let this slip away. Brilliant @mipaltan #MIvsSRH #IPL2021

English summary

Here is how Twitter reacted on the Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their match against Mumbai Indians at Chennai in IPL 2021 season. For the first time in IPL history, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their first 3 matches of the season.