ఓట్ల లెక్కింపులో ప్రత్యేకం! ఇందూరులో 30గంటల తర్వాత ఫలితం!

English summary

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, which has attracted the attention of the nation in the general election, will be specializing in the results. This constituency result is delayed as there are a large number of candidates in the fray. But if you think it's an hour or two, it's a mistake. The results of the election are likely to come up on May 23. but in Nizamabad counting of votes will take about 30 hours and the fate of the candidates will be declared on next day.