Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

There are rumours that Gulam Nabi Azad will be appointed as AICC incharge for TPCC. In past also he has worked with state congress party leaders before in 2004. Recently he had discussed with Komatireddy brothers to keep in party fold. AICC hicommand also plans to revive party in Telangana.