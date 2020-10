పూర్తికాని ఆస్తుల నమోదు .. దసరాకు ధరణి పోర్టల్ లేనట్టే ... రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ల కోసం నిరీక్షణ

English summary

It is known that the CM KCR said that the Dharani portal will be launched on the day of Dussehra by registering the assets of the people online in the state of Telangana. However, with only two days left for Dussehra, the authorities have not yet received any instructions from Pragati Bhavan regarding the launch of the Dharani portal. The property registration program could not even be half. In Greater Hyderabad, the government has suspended online registration of assets due to rains and floods.