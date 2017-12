Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Thanks Amit. Glad you liked it Yes, plans are to firstly complete the city coverage & then also to airport Phase 2 for another 80 plus kilometres in the planning stages https://t.co/Ft2rbKgfDV

Glad Hyderabad Metro is being enjoyed by all sections of people GHMC workers have also enjoyed it today 😊 pic.twitter.com/GitFlDyaA1

Minister KTR told that in future Metro Rail will reach Samshabad Airport. This will be taken as part of the Phase 2. While talking here in hyderabad on Saturday KTR expressed happyness regarding response for Metro Rail from the city people. He also posted the photos of GHMC employees who travelled in metro in his twitter account.